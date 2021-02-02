Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

