Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $147.62 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00192760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $841.22 or 0.02505621 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,235,084,800 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

