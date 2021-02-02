Theta Fuel Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $157.60 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00181505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $774.82 or 0.02164495 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,235,574,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

