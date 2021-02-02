TheStreet Upgrades MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to B

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $25.56 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $411.41 million, a PE ratio of 121.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

