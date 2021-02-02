Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.96. 17,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,779. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

