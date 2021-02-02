Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $588.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $566.00 to $588.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

TMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.47.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $515.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $487.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

