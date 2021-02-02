Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Trimmed by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,887,000 after purchasing an additional 427,229 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,560,000 after purchasing an additional 300,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $487.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

