Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.
In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TBPH opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.94.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.
