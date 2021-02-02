Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 60.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBPH opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

