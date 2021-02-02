THEKEY 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35,944.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.60 million and $35,944.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010275 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000799 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005156 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

