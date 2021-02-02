The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.5% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after buying an additional 410,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after buying an additional 94,121 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.18 billion, a PE ratio of -107.53, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

