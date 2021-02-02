The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Valens from $3.25 to $3.35 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut The Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get The Valens alerts:

VLNCF stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The Valens has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.