The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $900.00 Price Target at Macquarie

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Macquarie from $775.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.
TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.00.
TTD stock opened at $793.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 271.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $831.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.
In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $2,619,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,717 shares of company stock worth $116,412,019. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
