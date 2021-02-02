The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $900.00 Price Target at Macquarie

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Macquarie from $775.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.00.

TTD stock opened at $793.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 271.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $831.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $2,619,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,717 shares of company stock worth $116,412,019. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

