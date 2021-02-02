The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised The Swatch Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

