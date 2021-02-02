The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Earnings Results

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%.
RMR stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.
The RMR Group Company Profile
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.
Read More: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.