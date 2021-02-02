The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Earnings Results

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

RMR stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

RMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

