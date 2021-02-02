The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,561 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $99,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,467,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 941,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 144,412 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 72,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

