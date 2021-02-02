The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $72.53

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and traded as high as $77.00. The Monarch Cement shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 408 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48.

About The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

