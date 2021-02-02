The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $75,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,929 shares of company stock worth $346,717 over the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,088. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on GBX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.