The Cushing Renaissance Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
SZC stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,391. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
