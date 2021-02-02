The Clorox (CLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect The Clorox to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Clorox to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $210.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,958 shares of company stock valued at $98,873,269. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

