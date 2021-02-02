The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.25 Million

Brokerages expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post sales of $420.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.60 million to $423.14 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $513.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000.

The Children’s Place stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.26. 22,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $76.10.

The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

