The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $603.93 Million

Brokerages predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report $603.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $566.58 million to $627.90 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $694.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.05.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after buying an additional 305,244 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 211,164 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after buying an additional 202,917 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

