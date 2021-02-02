The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 93,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 120,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

