The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $12.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.87.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

NYSE:ALL opened at $108.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

