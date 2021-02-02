The Allstate (ALL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Allstate to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALL opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

