Tfo Tdc LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,144.1% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 94,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 86,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,751,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 59,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of PDEC opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.