Tfo Tdc LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $136.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

