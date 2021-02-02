Tfo Tdc LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Tfo Tdc LLC owned 3.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJUL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 33.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $28.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.

