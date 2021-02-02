TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Trading 5.7% Higher

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.86 and last traded at $70.21. 257,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 234,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

