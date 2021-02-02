Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Textron were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,927. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

