Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.46 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.68. The company has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,607. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

