Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 77.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 91.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 130,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,098. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $70.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

