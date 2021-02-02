Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.64% of Tetra Tech worth $40,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,565,108.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 41,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $5,019,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at $26,013,507.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

