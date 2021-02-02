Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Cap of $26.80 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $26.80 billion and approximately $110.32 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00140026 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00250588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00062908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00036916 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,304.32 or 0.90121446 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 27,558,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,751,241,890 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

