TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

NASDAQ TESS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,071. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $47,042.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $57,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 942,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,941.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 88,897 shares of company stock valued at $531,854. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.