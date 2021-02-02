Terry L. Blaker Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Terry L. Blaker’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 18.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $204,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $310.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

