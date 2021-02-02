Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Territorial Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $222.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

