TerraKRW (KRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.40 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $34.40 million and $237,787.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00140676 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00065654 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00252057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00063151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037168 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,377,109,224 coins and its circulating supply is 38,376,380,116 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.