Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.02

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 32433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market cap of C$958,170.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

