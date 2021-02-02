Terra Trading Up 86.1% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Terra has traded 86.1% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00006357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $240.01 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 993,615,547 coins and its circulating supply is 484,081,111 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

