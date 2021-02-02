Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $121.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,078.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,650,117 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $117.55 on Friday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $143.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

