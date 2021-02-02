TenX (PAY) Market Capitalization Tops $12.57 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, TenX has traded 79% higher against the US dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $76.58 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00864106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049989 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.14 or 0.04433429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019976 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a token. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,465,687 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.