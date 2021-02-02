Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Up 5.4%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.65. 936,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 978,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The stock has a market cap of $650.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 46,709 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $510,529.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 424,650 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,675,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,772,537 shares of company stock worth $30,700,666. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 6.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

