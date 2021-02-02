Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading 7.3% Higher

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $50.72. 993,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,033,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -363.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

