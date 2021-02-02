Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.02 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,780. Tenable has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.92.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

