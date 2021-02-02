Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Temenos stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.44. Temenos has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $172.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMSNY. Bank of America lowered shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Temenos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

