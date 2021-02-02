Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) shot up 6.2% on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Telos traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $37.50. 707,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 905,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda acquired 441 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,853,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

