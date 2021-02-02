Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLS. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda acquired 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $3,265,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $12,275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $42,853,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.