Telia Company AB (publ)’s (TLSNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.