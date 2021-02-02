Telia Company AB (publ)’s (TLSNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021 // Comments off

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.