Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in January

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 753,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVFCF remained flat at $$4.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile

TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme, an integrated media company, engages in the broadcasting business in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers broadcasting channels, such as DTT, TMC, LCI, TFX, TF1 SÃ©ries Films, TF1 PublicitÃ©, TF1 Films Production, TF1 Production, TV Breizh, UshuaÃ¯a, theme channels, and Histoire, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, foreign series, news, entertainment, and movies.

