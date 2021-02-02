Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TELNY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

TELNY stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

